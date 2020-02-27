DOJ to look into reports Palparan receiving special treatment in NBP

(Eagle News)–The Department of Justice on Thursday, Feb. 27, said it would look into reports former Army General Jovito Palparan is getting special treatment in the New Bilibid Prison.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, who has supervision over the Bureau of Corrections, will look into the allegations hurled by the National Union of People’s Lawyers that Palparan remains at NBP’s Directorate for Reception and Diagnostics, where inmates should only stay “for evaluation of not more than 60 days.”

Palparan, who was convicted of the 2006 kidnapping of Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño, two students of the University of the Philippines, was ordered committed by the court in the Maximum Security Compound.

The NUPL added at the DRD, “Palparan has been acting as ‘governor’ or ‘mayor de mayores’ to about 1,500 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and given unbridled access to the computer and the internet and many other privileges that are otherwise deprived to other inmates.”

“It has always been the policy of the DOJ to ensure that all PDLs in correctional facilities are treated uniformly, subject to only a few exceptions based on humanitarian grounds,” Guevarra said.