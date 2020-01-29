DOJ: Special team to handle immigration procedures for Filipinos returning from Hubei, China

(Eagle News) — A special team of officers will handle immigration procedures for Filipinos returning from Hubei, China, where Wuhan, the seat of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, is situated.

According to Justice spokesperson Markk Perete, the officers will be provided protective gear.

He said they have also been briefed by the Bureau of Quarantine.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health said Filipinos from China could return provided they undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said at least 300 Filipinos were in Hubei,while over 100 were in Wuhan.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, the Department of Health said there was still no confirmed case of the 2019-nCoV in the country.