DOJ says freeze order on CPP-NPA-related accounts approved by AMLC; CPP-NPA “weakened,” PNP says

(Eagle News) — The Anti-Money Laundering Council has approved a freeze order on accounts related to the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.

This was according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who made the announcement in a message to reporters.

The justice secretary said the order was issued on December 23 after the Anti-Terrorism Council designated the two as terrorist organizations.

“The AMLC can already move in the premises at any time after due designation by the ATC,” Guevarra said.

In a separate statement on Monday, December 28, Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas said the CPP and its armed wing, the NPA, have been “weakened.”

He noted the “defections by disgruntled red fighters, major operational setbacks and costly tactical losses” that hounded the two organizations this year.

He said on the 52nd founding anniversary of the CPP, 35 of their fighters surrendered and renounced their membership in Caraga and Eastern Visayas.

On the same day, he said two ranking leaders wanted by the court for kidnapping and murder were captured in Quezon province.

“With more equipment and personnel for tactical police operations, including five newly-organized maneuver battalions of the PNP Special Action Force, the PNP is poised to hit harder on its assigned internal security tasks and specific targets,” Sinas said.