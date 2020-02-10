DOJ panel indicts Trillanes, ten others for conspiracy to commit sedition

Robredo, others cleared in sedition case

(Eagle News)–A Department of Justice panel has cleared Vice President Leni Robredo and other opposition figures of sedition but found probable cause to indict for conspiracy to commit sedition former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and several others over an alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

In its 57-page resolution, the DOJ panel also recommended for indictment Peter Joemel Advincula alias “Bikoy,” dismissed police official Eduardo Acierto, priest Albert Alejo, Jonnel Sangalang, Yolanda Villuaneva Ong, priest Flaviano Villanueva, Vicente Romano III, Joel Saracho, Boom Enriquez, and one alias “Monique.”

Apart from Robredo, those not included in the indictment were Senators Leila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros, former Senator Bam Aquino, other members of the Otso Diretso senatorial slate, and some Catholic bishops and lawyers.

The DOJ panel said the charges for sedition, inciting to sedition, cyberlibel, libel, estafa and obstruction of justice were dismissed against “all respondents.”

In April 2019, videos of a yellow-hooded character who implicated Duterte, members of his family and his close friends in the illegal drug trade circulated.

A month after, Advincula said in a press conference at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines that he was that yellow-hooded character who was only forced to spew lies at the behest of member of the opposition under Project Sodoma.

Advincula had said the aim was to install Robredo as President and Trillanes as vice president, and to boost the chances of the Otso Diretso senatorial candidates in the midterm elections.