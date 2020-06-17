DOJ-Padre Faura Complex on lockdown starting tomorrow, June 18

(Eagle News)–The Department of Justice-Padre Faura Complex is on lockdown starting tomorrow, June 18.

Justice spokesperson Markk Perete said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra himself ordered the lockdown, which will last until June 28, after five personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Perete said the five personnel who tested positive for the virus include one assigned to a field office, and outsourced services.

He said work will continue to be done from home.

“Affidavits, motions, and other papers in connection with scheduled preliminary investigations conducted by state prosecutors will continue to be received at the frontline; otherwise, the PI may just have to be reset,” he added.