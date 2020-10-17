DOJ orders reshuffle involving 3 key positions in Immigration bureau

(Eagle News)–The Department of Justice has implemented a reshuffle involving three positions in the Bureau of Immigration.

In a statement, the bureau said citing three DOJ orders that Candy Tan, who was previously assigned at the bureau main office, has been designated as the acting chief of the bureau Port Operations Division.

Tan currently holds the plantilla position of Attorney III, and was appointed to replace Grifton Medina, who was reassigned as the Bureau’s chief of the personnel section.

Ronaldo Ledesma, who currently heads the Bureau’s Board of Special Inquiry and training office, has been assigned to chair the Board of Discipline.

“The newly-reconstituted board, made up of five bureau lawyers, (is) expected to swiftly act on administrative cases in the bureau,” the bureau said.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente welcomed the new reassignments.

“We trust the wisdom of the Secretary of Justice, and we hope that these changes in heads would allow us to further improve the quality of service that the (bureau) provides,” he added.

The DOJ is the mother department of the bureau, and has administrative control over it.