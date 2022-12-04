DOJ: Justice Secretary Remulla to meet with visiting UN Special Rapporteur

(Eagle News)–Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is set to meet with visiting United Nations Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, Mama Fatima Singhateh, the Department of Justice said.

According to DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano, the meeting will take place next week, on Thursday.

“The purpose of the meeting is for Secretary Remulla to express his gratitude to the UN representative for visiting the Philippines and to answer any questions she may still have after her visit to the different local governments around the country,” Clavano said.

He said the Secretary would also like to provide Singhateh with a “more macro perspective” on the such cases in the country.

Clavano said he believed Singhateh’s visit “will provide more momentum in our war” against sexual offenders.

Singhateh will be in the Philippines until Dec. 9.