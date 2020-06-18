DOJ: COVID-19 cases in BuCor-managed facilities at 301, with Bilibid accounting for most

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in Bureau of Corrections-managed jail facilities has reached 301, with no new cases so far reported.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said the figure was as of June 15, based on reports from BuCor.

The New Bilibid Prison accounts for the most number of confirmed cases, with 141 persons deprived of liberty infected and 38 BuCor staff.

Perete said in the Correctional Institute for Women, 82 PDLs and seven personnel have been infected, while 33 personnel are confirmed to be COVID-19-positive from the national headquarters.

The rest of the penal farms and colonies administered by BuCor reported no cases of COVID-19.

According to Perete, close to half of the reported cases—or 145—have recovered while 16 PDL deaths were reported.

“The BuCor continues its testing and contact-tracing efforts to prevent further infections,” Perete said, noting that the DOJ has enlisted the help of the Department of Health.

He said the DOJ also “awaits the arrival of 5,000 rapid test kits from the GoJust Programme while at the same time augments its medical and health personnel in the affected sites.”