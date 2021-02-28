DOJ approves IRR for Advanced Passenger Information System

(Eagle News)–The Department of Justice has approved the implementing rules and regulations for the Advanced Passenger Information System.

The Bureau of Immigration said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra gave the approval for the IRR of the program, which aims to strengthen the country’s border security.

The bureau said the IRR have also been published in a newspaper of general circulation.

Under the APIS, the names and personal details of passengers and crew members shall be forwarded to the bureau prior to their arrival in or departure from the country.

“This will enable the BI to conduct in advance security vetting of international travelers so that those with derogatory record, such as international terrorists and wanted foreign fugitives will be prevented from boarding their flights to the Philippines right at their ports of origin,” the bureau said.

Through the APIS, the bureau added it will be able to analyze travel patterns, pre-check booking details, and know actual ports of origin.

Bureau commissioner Jaime Morente said the APIS, which was adopted from an executive order issued by President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2020, will be launched as soon as technical issues are ironed out.

The bureau launched the APIS operation center in February to oversee the program implementation.