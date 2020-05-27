DOJ: 161 PDLs, 33 BuCor personnel in BuCor-managed facilities confirmed infected with COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Almost 200 persons deprived of liberty and Bureau of Corrections staff members have been confirmed infected with COVID-19.

Justice spokesperson Markk Perete said the 161 PDLs and 33 BuCor personnel were based on a report from the Bureau of Corrections as of May 25.

Of the 161 PDLs, Perete said six have died, while eight have recovered.

Of the 33 BuCor personnel, three have recovered.

Among the facilities managed by BuCor, the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa has the most number of COVID-19 cases, with 82 PDLs and 26 BuCor personnel infected.

The Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong has 79 PDLs and five BuCor personnel infected with COVID-19.

According to Perete, 19 PDLs from San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City are suspected COVID-19 cases.

“As part of the government’s continuing efforts to address the COVID-19 situation inside our prisons, a second batch of 1500 rapid tests kits for use by PDLs are set to be delivered to the BuCor this week,” Perete said, noting that more are expected to come.

The Department of Justice, Perete added, would give the BuCor laptops for use of PDLs under the e-Dalaw program.