DOH urges extra vigilance as reduced physical distancing in public modes of transport starts today

If possible, choose transport modes that afford at least one-meter distancing, DOH says

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health enjoined Filipinos to be “extra vigilant” as the reduced physical distancing in most public modes of transport starts today.

In a statement, the DOH said the public should continue wearing masks and face shields, hand-wash, and practice physical distancing as based on evidence, the level of protection increases when the practices are combined.

The department said if possible, the public should choose transport options that afford at least one-meter distancing.

The DOH also urged the elderly, the immunocompromised, and those who do not feel well to remain at home.

“Together we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. Together we can all be the solution to COVID-19,” the DOH said.