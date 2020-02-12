DOH: Two Filipino repatriates from China test negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Two Filipinos who were repatriated from China over the weekend were brought to the hospital recently due to “diarrhea and abdominal discomfort,” the Department of Health said on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

In a press conference, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said the one-year-old boy and the 34-year-old woman who were rushed to a hospital in Pampanga after complaining of abdominal pains, too, however, tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said the two were brought back to the New Clark City so they could complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Around 30 Filipino workers who arrived from China on Sunday, Feb. 9, are quarantined in the facility.

Nineteen others composed of members of the government’s repatriation team, ground crew operators, among others, were also quarantined.

The Philippines has so far confirmed three COVID-19 cases.