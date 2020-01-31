DOH to recommend expansion of travel ban coverage to other Chinese provinces amid threat of novel coronavirus

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health will recommend the expansion of the temporary ban for travelers from Hubei, China to the Philippines to travelers from other Chinese provinces.

Health spokesperson Eric Domingo, who read from a statement on Friday, Jan. 31, did not specifically say what these other provinces were but said the recommendation was as “new information on the increasing number of cases per region rises.”

So far, Domingo said the number of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus-acute respiratory disease, the official name, was still 29.

“Twenty-three PUIs are currently admitted and isolated, while five have been discharged but are still under strict monitoring. DOH also reported one confirmed case and one PUI mortality,” Domingo said.

As of 12 noon, Domingo said the number of PUIs had increased to 31, after two people, one Chinese and one American, were admitted.

The DOH gave the assurance the first confirmed case of the virus was “isolated and being properly treated.”

He said contact tracing was also being conducted in coordination with the Bureau of Quarantine, while stricter infection control measures are being implemented in hospitals with PUIs both for patients and health workers.

“With this declaration comes the need to be more vigilant. I continue to urge everyone to practice precautionary measures such as observing proper hygiene, following cough etiquette, avoiding crowded places, earing nutritious food such as fruits and vegetables, and hydrating oneself,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in the statement.