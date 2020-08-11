DOH to public: Beware of fake contact tracers

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health has cautioned the public against fake contact tracers amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

The DOH said the individuals claim to represent the agency, “maliciously” ask for personal information, only to extort money in the process.

“The public is advised to be vigilant and not entertain these calls. Do not put your security at risk,” the DOH said.

The agency noted it does not have a contact tracing team in the first place.

If individuals introduce themselves as part of the local government unit’s contact tracing team, the DOH said the public should verify their basic information and ensure they have been referred by the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team.

Should there be calls from these types of individuals, the DOH urged the public to block their numbers.

The DOH also urged the public to report the incident via its call center hotline (632) 8651 7800 local 5003-5004 or email [email protected]

The agency said it has already coordinated with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.

“We condemn the perpetrators of these acts and warn the public against individuals who are taking advantage of this health crisis,” the DOH said, noting that it will take the “appropriate legal action, as necessary.”