DOH: Still no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in PHL; at least 20 people being closely monitored

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday, Jan. 28, said there was still no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the country.

In its press briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said it was closely monitoring 22 patients for symptoms of the disease.

Health spokesperson Eric Domingo later said the number had increased, with an additional five people being monitored in Metro Manila.

Domingo said the five were still undergoing preliminary tests.

All persons under investigation, he said, had a history of travel to Wuhan.

According to Duque, the DOH also expresses support for the repatriation of Filipinos from Hubei province, the seat of the outbreak.

“For those who choose to return you will be taken care in a medical facility for monitoring and medical management,” Duque said.

He said those who wish to remain in China should follow the government’s advisories.

Earlier, Senator Bong Go said no evacuation of Filipinos in China shall take place without China’s decision on the matter.