DOH sends N95 masks, other items to Taal-affected Calabarzon, M. Manila

Face masks have gone out of stock in many shops in Metro Manila after the ash fall from Taal volcano starting Sunday, Jan. 12./Madz Moratillo/Eagle News/

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health has sent medical supplies and other items to Metro Manila and Calabarzon, areas affected by the volcanic activity in Taal.

In a statement, the DOH said those sent included drugs, medicines such as eye drops and asthma medication, medical supplies including N95 and surgical face masks, collapsible water containers and jerry cans, water purification tablets, and hygiene kits.

The DOH Central Office has been placed on Code White Alert.

This means personnel are on standby for deployment, even as others were already deployed to 139 evacuation centers.

The DOH said it will continue to conduct Rapid Health Assessment in different affected municipalities in the region.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said an alert level 4 has been hoisted over Taal, which means a hazardous explosive eruption was possible in hours or days.

