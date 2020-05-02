DOH: Senator Angara may no longer be infectious even if he tested positive again for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Sonny Angara may no longer be infectious even if he tested positive again for COVID-19, a Health official said on Saturday, May 2.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the senator’s doctors may be right: that “this might be remnants of the virus in his body but are not necessarily infectious anymore.”

Angara said he found out about this after he underwent an initial antibody test in preparation for his donation of blood plasma to COVID-19 patients for a second time.

“My wife Tootsy has tested negative, which could be proof of what my doctors are positing that I am probably no longer infectious and that this latest positive result is probably picking up remnants of the virus,” Angara had said.

Angara announced he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Early April, he announced he had recovered.