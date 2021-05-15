DOH says 3 close contacts of OFW with India variant tested positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Three close contacts of the overseas Filipino worker who was found to have the India variant of the coronavirus, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Saturday, May 15, that the three positive cases were found among the 32 identified as close contacts of the 58-year-old male from the United Arab Emirates.

Of the three who tested positive, one was already sent to the Philippine Genome Center for genome sequencing.

The other two, however, have yet to be located.

Of the 32 close contacts, 28 have tested negative for COVID-19.

The results of one of the 32, Vergeire said, have yet to be verified.

There are so far 952 UK variant cases, 1098 South Africa variant cases, two Brazil variant cases, and 157 Central Visayas variant cases detected in the Philippines.

The travel ban on passengers in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh stays.

Oman and the United Arab Emirates have also been added to the list of countries covered by the travel ban until May 31.