DOH says 2,679 COVID-19 cases logged from March 28 to April 3

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2,679 more COVID-19 cases from March 28 to April 3.

According to the Department of Health, 329 additional deaths were also reported.

Of the newly reported deaths, the DOH said 116 (35.3%) occurred in March, 81 (24.6%) in February, and 50 (15.2%) in January.

Five of those deaths took place in December 2021 (1.5%), 4 in November 2021 (1.2%), 16 in October 2021 (4.9%), 14 in September 2021 (4.3%), 9 in August 2021 (2.7%), 13 in July 2021 (4.0%), 19 in June 2021 (5.8%), 1 in May 2021 (0.3%), and 1 in March 2021 (0.3%).

The DOH said 492 out of the 2,990 ICU beds are occupied.

This translates to 16.5% of the total.

Meanwhile, there are 692 severe and critical cases in hospitals.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.