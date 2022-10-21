DOH reports local transmission of Omicron XBB subvariant, XBC variant in some parts of Philippines

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health has reported a local transmission of the Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant in some parts of the country.

According to DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman, this type of transmission of the XBB subvariant was observed in Western Visayas.

For the XBC variant, the same was also seen in Davao and Soccsksargen, she said.

“In the other regions, we don’t have enough evidence to support kasi may isa lang, may apat lang, lima lang na nakikita (that because only one, four, or five cases were seen),” she said.

The agency said 81 cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB were reported in Western Visayas and Davao Region.

Meanwhile, 193 cases of the XBC variant were reported in 11 regions.

These were Cagayan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen, Cordillera, Caraga, Bangsamoro, and Metro Manila.

Of these cases, five fatalities have so far been reported.