DOH reports less than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases today; total at 228,403

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 228,000 mark on Thursday, Sept. 3, after the Department of Health reported 1,987 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 228403, 65240 were active cases, of which 90.8 percent were mild, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The 1987 additional cases were from results of tests done by 91 out of 113 labs.

Of these, 818 came from Metro Manila, 153 from Cavite, 125 from Laguna, 122 from Negros Occidental, and 78 from Rizal.

Over 800, or 880, recoveries pushed the total to 159475.

The death toll reached 3688 today, including the additional 65 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Apart from Metro Manila, Bulacan and Batangas were retained as GCQ areas starting Sept. 1.

Iligan was declared a modified enhanced community quarantine area.

The rest of the country is under a less strict modified general community quarantine.