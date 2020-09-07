DOH reports less than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases today; COVID-19 tally at 238,727

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 238,000 mark on Monday, Sept. 7, after the Department of Health reported less than 2,000 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 238,727 total cases, 49,931 were active.

Of these, 88.3 percent were mild, 8.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 2 percent critical.

The 1383 additional cases were from results of tests done by 88 out of 115 labs.

Of these, 525 were from Metro Manila, 137 from Laguna, 99 from from Batangas, 77 from Negros Occidental, and 69 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 184,906 including the 230 reported today.

Fifteen deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3890.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

University of the Philippines professor and OCTA Research Team fellow Guido David has said the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed on Metro Manila early August had helped the Philippines flatten the COVID-19 curve.

He urged Filipinos, however, not to be “overly excited,” noting that the country could still have “another surge.”