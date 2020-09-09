DOH reports additional 3176 COVID-19 cases today; total in PHL at 245,143

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 245,000 mark on Wednesday, Sept. 9, after the Department of Health reported 3176 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 245143 total cases, 55614 were active.

Of these, 88.3 percent were mild, 8.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 1.8 percent critical.

The DOH said the additional 3176 cases reported today were from tests done by 105 of 117 labs.

Of these, 1327 came from Metro Manila, 260 from Batangas, 193 from Laguna, 176 from Rizal, and 155 from Negros Occidental.

Over 300, or 376, additional recoveries were reported today, bringing the total to 185,543.

Seventy more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 3986.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas and Tacloban are under a general community quarantine until the end of this month.

Iligan, Bacolod and Lanao del Sur are under a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine, or the new normal.