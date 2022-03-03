DOH reports 989 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,664,905 after the Department of Health reported 989 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on March 1, 2022 while there five laboratories did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 50458 were active.

Of these, 463 were asymptomatic, 45510 were mild, 2773 were moderate, 1415 were severe, and 297 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3557909 with the additional 1349 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 56538 with the additional 34 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.

The DOH reminded the public not to remain complacent, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still circulating.