DOH reports 987 more COVID-19 cases; 140 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 388,000 mark on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after the Department of Health reported 987 more cases.

This is the lowest number of additional cases reported in a day since July.

According to the DOH, of the 388,137 total cases, 8.2 percent or 31679 were active.

Of these, 82.6 percent were mild, 10.1 percent asymptomatic, 4.7 percent critical, and 2.6 percent severe.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 136, Iloilo with 67, Quezon City with 47, Taguig City with 43, and Iloilo City with 41.

Recoveries rose to 349,091, including the 140 additional ones.

The DOH said this represents 89.9 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

Forty-nine additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7367.

This is 1.9 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.