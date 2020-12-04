DOH reports 934 more COVID-19 cases in PHL; recoveries rise to 399,457

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 436,000 mark on Friday, Dec. 4, after the Department of Health reported 934 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 436,345 total cases, 85.4 percent were mild, 6.9 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.28 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 75, Laguna with 59, and Baguio, Bulacan and Davao City with 34 each.

Recoveries rose to 399457 including the 148 additional ones.

Sixty-three additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8509.

The government has cautioned the public against ignoring safety and health protocols during the holidays, noting that a COVID-19 spike may take place.

The government said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.