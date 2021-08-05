DOH reports 8,127 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1627816 after the Department of Health reported 8127 more COVID-19 cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 66895 were active.

Of these, 94.6 percent were mild, 1 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1532494 including the additional 4343 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 28427 with the additional 196 recoveries reported.

The DOH has warned about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases following the confirmation of the local transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Starting Aug. 6, Metro Manila will revert to an enhanced community quarantine as a result, with only authorized persons outside residences allowed passage in NCR Plus borders.

Metro Manila mayors also agreed to extend curfew hours for the duration of the ECQ until Aug. 20.