DOH reports 807 COVID-19 recoveries on Saturday; total cases reach 54222

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the Philippines has breached the 54000 mark, now at 54222, with the Department of Health reporting 1387 cases today, July 11.

The DOH said recoveries reported in one day reached a record-high with 807, bringing the total to 14037.

Twelve deaths were reported today, which means the total number of those who died has reached 1372.

Active cases, or the net of reported recoveries and deaths, the DOH said, have reached 38813.

Of the 1387 COVID-19 cases reported today, 918 were fresh cases, or cases where test results were reported to the patient within the last three days.

The remaining 469 were late cases, or cases where test results were reported to the patient four days ago or more.

Of the 918 fresh cases, the DOH said 261 came from Metro Manila, 62 from Region 7, and 595 from other areas.

Of the 469 late cases, 178 came from Metro Manila, 15 from Region 7 and 276 from other areas.

The Palace has urged the public to stay at home as much as possible and follow health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far, Metro Manila remains under a general community quarantine.