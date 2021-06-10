DOH reports 7,485 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1293687 after the Department of Health reported 7485 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 56921 were active.

Of these, 92.6 percent were mild, 3.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.3 percent severe, and 1.18 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1214454 including the additional 4504 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 22312, including the 122 deaths.

The Philippines’ vaccination drive is still ongoing, with the ceremonial inoculation of members of the A4 category, or the economic frontliners, on Monday.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.

Members of the A1 to A3 categories, or medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities, are also being inoculated.