DOH reports 7,342 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,619,824 after the Department of Health reported 7342 additional cases.

Of these, according to DOH data, 63171 were active.

Of the active cases, 94.1 percent are mild, 1.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 1.42 percent are moderate.

Recoveries also climbed to 1,528,422 including the additional 7,285 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 28231 including the additional 90 deaths.

The DOH has confirmed the local transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant in the Philippines.

The department said a Delta variant-positive person can infect up to eight people in one sitting.

That’s as opposed to the three to four people an Alpha variant-positive person can infect.

Metro Manila will revert to a stricter enhanced community quarantine starting August 6 in a bid to curb the Delta variant transmission.