DOH reports 7,302 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1308352 on Sunday, June 13, after the Department of Health reported 7302 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 59865 were active.

Of these, 91.2 percent were mild, 4.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe and 1.26 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1232986 including the additional 7701 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 22788 including the 137 additional ones.

The NCR Plus area including Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine but with restrictions until June 15.