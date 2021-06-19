DOH reports 6,959 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1353220 on Saturday, June 19, after the Department of Health reported 6959 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 59439 were active.

Of these, 92.2 percent were mild, 3.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.25 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1270243 , including the additional 9407 ones.

The death toll is now at 23538 , including the additional 153 ones.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine with some restrictions until the end of the month.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.