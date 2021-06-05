DOH reports 6955 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1262273 on Saturday, June 5, after the Department of Health reported 6955 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 59543 were active, according to recent DOH data.

Of these, 93.5 percent were mild, 2.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent severe, 1.3 percent critical, and 1.16 percent were moderate cases.

Recoveries rose to 1180998, including the additional 8109 ones.

The death toll 21732 reached , with the addition of 195 deaths.

The NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions until June 15.

The DOH has said that while COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were decreasing, cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are increasing.