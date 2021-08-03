DOH reports 6,879 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1,600,000 mark after the Department of Health reported 6,879 new COVID-19 infections.

According to the DOH, of the total 1,612,541 cases, 63,137 were active.

Of these, 94 percent are mild, 1.3 percent asymptomatic, 2.1 percent severe, and 1.2 percent are in critical condition.

Recoveries rose to 1,521,263 after 6,337 more recoveries were reported.

The death toll increased to 28,141 with 48 new fatalities.

Earlier, the DOH confirmed the local transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant in the Philippines.

This prompted the Palace to announce restrictions in some areas, with Metro Manila, for instance, reverting to an enhanced community quarantine starting Aug. 6.

Metro Manila mayors have also agreed to extend curfew hours for the duration of the ECQ until Aug. 20.