DOH reports 6,831 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)– COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,178,217 on Saturday, May 22, after the Department of Health reported 6,831 additional cases.

The DOH said only three laboratories did not submit data to the COVID-19 Documentary Repository System.

Of the total cases in the Philippines, 54,326 were active.

Of these, 93.6 percent were mild cases, 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.9 percent severe, 1.4 percent critical, and 1.26 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1103945, including the additional 7981 ones.

The death toll is now at 19946, including the additional 183 deaths.

The NCR Plus, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions until May 31.

Non-essential travel in and outside the NCR Plus area is still prohibited.

The travel ban on travelers from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, meanwhile, stays.

Added to the list of countries covered by the ban are Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the government, the travel ban will end on May 31.