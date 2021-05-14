DOH reports 6,784 more COVID-19 cases; total at 1,131,467

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 1,131,467 after the Department of Health reported 6,784 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 58986 were active.

Of these, 93.5 percent were mild, 2.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.13 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,053,523 including the additional 2972 ones.

The death toll climbed to 18958, including the additional 137 deaths.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases in the Philippines were decreasing but “slowly.”

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is on its first day under a general community quarantine but with “heightened restrictions.”

The GCQ is expected to end on May 31.

So far, the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination drive is ongoing, with medical workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities being prioritized for vaccination.