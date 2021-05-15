DOH reports 6,739 more COVID-19 cases; total now at 1,138,187

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,138,187 on Saturday, May 15, after the Department of Health reported 6739 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 93.4 percent were mild, 2.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.17 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1062427, including the additional 8952 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 19051, including the 93 additional ones.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were decreasing but “slowly.”

So far, the NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

Non-essential travel in and outside and the bubble is still banned.

The community quarantine is expected to end on May 31.