DOH reports 6,666 additional COVID-19 cases; active COVID-19 cases now over 90,000

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 684,311 on Wednesday, March 24, after the Department of Health reported 6666 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 91754 were active.

Of these, 95.3 percent were mild, 2.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent critical, 0.9 percent severe, and 0.46 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 579,518 with the additional 1,072 recoveries.

Forty-seven additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 13,039.

The DOH is currently battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group saying daily COVID-19 cases could reach 11,000 by the end of the month.

The surge prompted the Palace to announce on Sunday additional restrictions in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan for two weeks.