DOH reports 6,426 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1322053 on Monday, June 14, after the Department of Health reported 6426 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 6426 were active.

Of these, 91.8 percent were mild, 3.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent were critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.28 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1240112 including the additional 7145 ones.

The death toll is now at 22845 including the 57 additional ones.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with restrictions.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide on new quarantine classifications this week.