DOH reports 6,258 more COVID-19 cases; PHL total now at 1,171,403

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,171,403 on Friday, May 21, after the Department of Health reported 6258 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 55531 were active.

Of these, 93.5 percent were mild, 2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.8 percent were severe, and 1.22 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1096109, including the additional 2586 cases.

Over 100–or 141–more deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 19763.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination, which kicked off in March, is ongoing.

So far, categories A1 to A3—medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities–are being prioritized.

The Palace has said BPO personnel and Commission on Elections frontliners are also now included in the A4 category, which includes essential workers such as personnel in national government offices and uniformed personnel.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. has said the vaccination of those in the A4 and A5 categories will begin once the vaccine supply in the country stabilizes.

The A5 category covers indigents.