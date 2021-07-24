DOH reports 6,216 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 1543281 after the Department of Health reported 6216 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 54401 were active.

Of these, 93.4 percent were mild, 1.2 percent asymptomatic, 2.3 percent were severe, 1.4 percent critical, and 1.62 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1461749 including the 6778 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 27131, including the additional 241 deaths.

The DOH has said the first 11 local COVID-19 Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, with two of them in Metro Manila.

On Saturday, the DOH said 17 additional local Delta variant cases were detected, pushing the total to 64.

The DOH said the Delta variant could be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

While an Alpha variant-positive person can infect four to five people, a Delta variant-positive person can infect eight.

Restrictions have been reimposed on several areas as a result, with Metro Manila, in particular, now under a general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.