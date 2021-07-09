DOH reports 5,881 more COVID-19 cases, 70 additional deaths

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health reported 5,881 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 9, pushing the COVID-19 cases detected in the country to 1,461,455.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 51,902 were active.

Of these, 90.3 percent were mild, 4.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 1.56 percent were moderate.

Recoveries also climbed to 1,383,833 including the additional 3,003 ones.

The death toll is now at 25,720 including the 70 additional deaths.

On Friday, the Palace said children aged 5 and above are now allowed to go outdoors in designated places in modified general community quarantine and general community quarantine areas.

It said, however, that the policy does not cover areas areas under a GCQ with heightened restrictions, including Cavite and Laguna.

The World Health Organization has warned the Delta variant could be the globally dominant variant because of its increased transmissibility.

But only recently, researchers expressed concern the Lambda variant first detected in Peru could be even more transmissible.

The DOH has said there was so far no local transmission of the Delta variant in the country.

It added the Lambda variant has so far not been detected in the Philippines.