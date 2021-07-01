DOH reports 5,795 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,418,337 after the Department of Health reported 5,795 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 51567 were active.

Of these, 91 percent were mild cases, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe, and 1.56 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 1341973 including the additional 2859 cases.

The death toll is now at 24797, including the additional 135 deaths.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program kicked off in March.

So far, members from the A1 to A4 categories–or medical workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities and economic frontliners—are being inoculated.