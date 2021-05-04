DOH reports 5,683 additional COVID-19 cases; PHL total at 1,067,892

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 1,067,892 on Tuesday, May 4, after the Department of Health reported 5683 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 66060 were active.

Of these, 94.6 percent are mild, 1.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.5 percent severe, and 0.98 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 984210, including the additional 9028 ones.

Ninety-seven more deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 17622.

On Tuesday, health authorities confirmed more coronavirus variant cases have been detected in the Philippines.

The DOH earlier said, however, that COVID-19 cases were “slowly” declining in the country.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is on its fourth day under an extended modified enhanced community quarantine since April 30.

The extended MECQ is expected to be lifted on May 14.