DOH reports 5,249 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1364239 on Monday, June 21, after the Department of Health reported 5429 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total, 55847 were active.

Of these, 91.4 percent were mild, 4.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.9 percent severe, and 1.32 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1284643 including the additional 7053 ones.

The death toll is now at 23749 including the additional 128 ones.

According to the department, while COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila were decreasing, these were increasing in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Metro Manila Council is also guarding against the Delta variant first detected in India, which is said to be more transmissible than other variants.

The MMC is asking for 5,000 more contact tracers in preparation for the variant’s possible entry.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.