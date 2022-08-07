DOH reports 4621 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 4000 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 4621 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3803955.

Of these, 37905 were active cases.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15580.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 10125, Central Luzon with 5109, Western Visayas with 2797, and Central Visayas with 2141.

Of the provinces and cities, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3383, followed by Quezon City with 3325, Laguna with 2898, Manila with 1872 and Rizal with 1762.

Recoveries rose to 3705343.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60807.