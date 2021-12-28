DOH reports 421 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,839,111 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, after the Department of Health reported 421 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 9750 were active.

Of these, 489 were asymptomatic, 3766 mild, 3343 moderate, 1778 severe, and 374 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,778,148 with the additional 248 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 51213, with the additional two deaths.

On Tuesday, the DOH called on the public to remain cautious against the COVID-19 virus, noting the increase in COVID-19 cases “nationally,” and the Omicron variant threat.

The Philippines has so far detected four Omicron variant cases, one Filipino from Japan, another from Qatar, and another a Nigerian national.

The fourth Omicron variant case is a Filipino from the United States.

Also on Tuesday, the DOH reported the husband of the fourth Omicron variant case had tested positive for COVID-19.

It said his sample would undergo genome sequencing to determine the variant he had been infected with.