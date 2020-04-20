PHL reports 41 new recoveries as COVID-19 cases rise to 6459

(Eagle News) –The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country further increased on Monday, April 20, even as the Department of Health reported the number of COVID-19 cases had increased to 6459.

According to the DOH, with the 41 new recoveries, the total number of patients who recovered from the virus was now at 613.

The DOH reported 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 428.

Earlier the Palace said the Philippines had yet to flatten the curve, judging by the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected this week to make a decision on the enhanced community quarantine he imposed on Luzon in a bid to contain the virus.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.