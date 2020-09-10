DOH reports 3,821 additional COVID-19 cases; total at 248,947

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 248,000 mark on Thursday, Sept. 10, after the Department of Health reported 3821 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 248,947, 58,823 were active.

Of these, 88.3 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent severe, and 1.7 percent critical.

The 3,821 additional COVID-19 cases were from tests done by 105 of 117 labs.

Of these, 3,277 (86%) occurred within the recent 14 days, or from August 28 to September 10.

The top regions with cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (1,731 or 53%), Region 4A (661 or 20%) and Region 3 (196 or 6%).

Of the 3,277 additional COVID-19 cases reported today, 2079 came from Metro Manila, 286 from Rizal, 174 from Cavite, 168 from Laguna, and 142 from Laguna.

Recoveries rose to 186058 after the DOH reported 563 additional ones.

Eighty more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4066.

Of these , 23 occurred in September (29%), 33 in August (41%) 10 in July (12%) 11 in June (14%) and three in May (4%), the DOH said.