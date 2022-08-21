DOH reports 3,715 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 3,000 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Aug. 20.

According to the Department of Health, the 3715 additional cases pushed the tally to 3852170.

Of these, 36146 were active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 14206.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 8641, Central Luzon with 4842, Western Visayas with 2572 and Cagayan Valley with 2177.

Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases among the cities and provinces with 3242, followed by Cavite with 2893, Laguna with 2486, Manila with 1738 and Rizal with 1588.

Recoveries are at 3754716.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 61308.